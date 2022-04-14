Broadway Licensing Acquires LA Publisher, Stage Rights

Broadway Licensing has acquired Stage Rights, an independent LA-based theatrical publisher and licensing company.

Stage Rights will join the Broadway Licensing family of imprints alongside Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts. Founded in 2000, Stage Rights is one of the foremost independent theatrical publishers in the United States, providing stage performance rights for a wide range of plays and musicals to theater companies, schools, and other producing organizations across the country and internationally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stage Rights and its catalog of shows into the Broadway Licensing family" said Sean Cercone, President/CEO of Broadway Licensing. "Our unique approach to licensing continues to create increased value and opportunity for our authors while also expanding the reach of the titles we represent into all corners of the globe. It is exciting to have the incredibly talented Roger Bean and the amazing shows he has written and represents join us in our quest to make everyone a theatre person."

With over two decades in business, Stage Rights catalog includes over 240 titles including The Marvelous Wonderettes, Desperate Measures, The Book of Merman, and Honky Tonk Angels. Stage Rights has partnered with NYC's Red Bull Theater for a New Play Festival and with the Southeastern Theatre Conference for the Ready to Publish Award in their commitment to produce new work.

Roger Bean, President of Stage Rights said "Stage Rights has always tried to find interesting and inventive ways to bring the shows in our catalog to the attention of theaters and their audiences. I think we're honoring that idea by becoming part of the family at Broadway Licensing. Their commitment to theater as an art form is admirable, and the depth and strength of their marketing will help the titles in the Stage Rights catalog soar to new heights."

Learn more at https://broadwaylicensing.com/our-imprints/

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints: Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service and Broadway On Demand, act as full-service theatrical partners specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Approaching the licensing and theatrical streaming universe with a wholly personal and producorial vision, the company partners with authors, agents and producers to harness the power derived from embracing the intersection of art and commerce, fulfilling Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.'

Visit the website, https://broadwaylicensing.com/

ABOUT STAGE RIGHTS

Based in Los Angeles and founded in 2000, Stage Rights is one of the foremost independent theatrical publishers in the United States, providing stage performance rights for a wide range of plays and musicals to theater companies, schools, and other producing organizations across the country and internationally. As a licensing agent, Stage Rights is committed to providing each producer the tools they need for financial and artistic success. Stage Rights is dedicated to the future of live theatre, offering special programs that champion new theatrical works.