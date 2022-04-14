Oceanside Theater Company Takes Center Stage With Long-Term Lease, Renovation and New Leadership

Now in its 11th year of operations, Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC), the resident professional performing arts company at the "Sunshine" Brooks Theater, has served as stewards of the historic, city-owned theater and adjoining Studio 219 on North Coast Highway in Oceanside since the organization's inception. Located in the heart of downtown Oceanside, the Brooks Theater is the cultural center point of this North County region, uniquely recognized as only one of 14 inaugural Cultural Districts designated by the State of California.

With a new 20-year City of Oceanside Use Agreement approved last Fall, OTC is taking bold steps to chart an expansive future for the organization - and the building. The previously all volunteer management team has hired its first Managing Director and has plans for a multi-phase, multi-year renovation of the 1930's-era Brooks Theater to serve the cultural needs of a growing community in Oceanside and North County. The new agreement lays out required tenant improvements to the building, the first phase of which will be completed in the next 5 years.

"The Board is excited to have Alex join the OTC team as Managing Director," says Board President John McCoy. "Alex has been involved in live theatre since childhood and that lifetime passion, combined with years of theatre management experience in Detroit, Chicago and, most importantly, San Diego, will provide OTC with a solid leadership platform for successfully moving the organization forward."

Goodman comes to OTC from the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum where he led fundraising efforts in his role as Director of Philanthropy. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of Carlsbad's New Village Arts for nearly 6 years.

"My wife and I used to walk to OTC from the apartment we rented near the train station," says Goodman. "I loved OTC's production of Red by John Logan in 2018. I was fortunate to have seen the show at the Center Theatre Group in L.A. with Alfred Molina in 2012. OTC was able to deliver a product for North County audiences that held its own against that L.A. production. The story didn't require much technically, and it was told beautifully by talented, local artists. That's something I hope to continue during my time here. To share high quality theatre and arts experiences right here in Oceanside."

Goodman will be responsible for fiscal management, operations and marketing oversight, and the development of a comprehensive fundraising strategy to support ongoing operating needs of the organization, as well as the upcoming renovation. He currently serves on the boards of North County Arts Network, The San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition, and is the 2022 President of North County Philanthropy Council.

"The advances that Oceanside Theatre Company is making in programming and the facility are indicative of its ability to move the arts forward in Oceanside," said CJ DiMento, Oceanside CA Cultural District Executive Committee. "With the strong leadership of the Board of Directors, now coupled with the experience and talent of Alex Goodman, the possibilities are endless for this Cultural District gem."

Goodman comes on board as OTC wraps up the current joint production of "Into the Woods" with New Village Arts (running through May 1) and prepares for "Songs of a New World", in conjunction with Teatro San Diego. Adapted from Teatro San Diego's successful production streamed during the Covid-19 pandemic, "Songs for a New World", written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, runs June 3 through June 26. This contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery with each song and performer representing a form of social injustice in America such as Feminism, White Privilege, Gender Equality, and Racial Justice.

"I'm a huge fan of Teatro San Diego and am excited to bring their bold production of "Songs for a New World" to Oceanside," says Goodman. "I think our North County patrons will be blown away by the immense talent and creativity that Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs and his team will showcase on the Brooks stage this Summer. And I am humbled and proud to raise the visibility of an emerging company that is specifically focused on telling diverse stories and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of our community."