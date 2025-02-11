Sir Tim Rice Believes Surtitles Should Be Used More Often in Stage Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sir Tim Rice has stated that he believes that more stage musicals should make use of surtitles to help audiences fully appreciate what is being said on stage, according to The Guardian.

“It’s very frustrating at times, especially if you’re the words man,” said Rice, noting that one study has found that 80% of viewers aged 18 to 25 commonly have surtitles on while watching TV. “Maybe there’s a new generation coming up which would welcome surtitles in theatres."

Rice went on to share, “I found that was a major problem with us years ago when we did Chess, which did not do as well as it should have done .. Time and time again, the lyrics couldn’t be heard when it was choral. If you’ve got great singers like Tommy Körberg or Elaine Paige singing the songs solo, you do hear the words, but the choral stuff can often be quite important and you just don’t hear it.”

Rice noted that when Chess was performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2008, the opening number Merano was accompanied by its lyrics on screen. “And for the first time ever the song got laughs and a big cheer,” said Rice. “And I thought, well, there you are!”

Read the original story on The Guardian.

Tim Rice will once again join collaborator Andrew Lloyd Webber on the World Premiere of Sherlock Holmes and The Twelve Days of Christmas, running at Birmingham Rep from 14 November 2025 to 11 January 2026. Their previous work together includes Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita. Learn more here.