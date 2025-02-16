WICKED, THE GREAT GATSBY & More Win Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 12th Annual MUAHS Awards, presented by L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, before a liveaudience at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel tonight. The MUAHS Awards recognize excellence in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in 23 categories, including motion pictures, television, music videos The MUAHS Awards recognize excellence in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists in 23 categories, including motion pictures, television, music videos and theater entertainment. This year, the theater category has expanded to include Broadway and international theater productions.



Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories include “Wicked,” “The Substance,” and “The Last Showgirl.” Television Series winners include “Emily in Paris,” “Palm Royale,” “The Penguin,” “Abbott Elementary,”“Bridgerton,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Dancing with the Stars.”



Daytime Television category awards went to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” for both Make-Up and Hair Styling categories. Children/Teen Program honors went to “Danger Force” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” California Regional Theatrical award was bestowed upon “LA Opera’s Madame Butterfly.” The debut of the highly anticipated new award category Broadway/International Theater Award went to “The Great Gatsby” (Broadway). The Commercial/Music Video Award was presented to “Secret ‒ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver.”



The MUAHS Awards occurred before a sold-out audience of more than 850, including guild members, industry executives and press. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, the married power duo from the hit series “Dancing With the Stars” and both multiple Mirror Ball champions, hosted the lively event and dazzled with a few dance routines as well. Frankie Grande, host, performer and social media mogul, returned for the sixth year as star host of “Live from the Red Carpet” Pre-Show Livestream. Julie Socash, Local 706 President, presided over the awards ceremony.



Actor Dulè Hill presented the prestigious Distinguished Artisan Award to legendary actress Allison Janney, known for her versatile and award-winning performances that she brings to life in collaboration with her make-up and hair teamsacross film, television and theater. Hill worked closely with Janney on “The West Wing.” Janney has received a myriad of accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and seven Primetime Emmy Awards, in addition to two Tony Award nominations. Currently, she stars in Netflix’s “The Diplomat” and the Apple TV+ hit series “Palm Royale.”



The Vanguard Award was bestowed upon the Research Council of Makeup Artists (RCMA Makeup). Accepting the award were RCMA co-owners JR and Christian Kehoe. RCMA Makeup has been a pillar in the make-up and hair styling community for over sixty years. Their products have been used by many MUAHS members, enhancing the creative designs of iconic characters in film, television and theater. Presenting the award to RCMA Makeup were Emmy®-winning make-up artists Mike Mekash (“American Horror Story,” “Maestro”) and Eryn Krueger Mekash(“Hillbilly Elegy,” “American Horror Story”).



Todd McIntosh, Emmy®-winning make-up artist known for his work on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up, presented by Sarah Michelle Gellar who collaborated with McIntosh on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”



Peter Tothpal, award-winning hair stylist known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Stylists, presented by Oscar-winning and Emmy-winning make-up artist Steve La Porte (“Terminator 2 & 3,” “Beetlejuice”) and Emmy-winning make-up artist Deborah LaMia Denaver (“Captain America: Brave New World,” “Fly Me to the Moon”).



Additional presenters included John Brotherton (“Furious 7”), Kate Linder (“A Little White Lie”), Xochitl Gomez (“The Baby-Sitters Club”), Jenna Davis (“M3GAN”), Loretta Devine (“Dreamgirls”), Luenell (“Hacks”), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”), Rick Cosnett (“Doctor Odyssey”), Marissa Bode (“Wicked”), Marissa Jaret Winokur (“Hairspray”), Phillipa Soo (“Doctor Odyssey”), Sean Teale (“Doctor Odyssey”), Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”), Joshua Jackson (“Doctor Odyssey”), Poppy Liu (“No Good Deed,” “Hacks”), and Marcus Emanuel Mitchell (“Doctor Odyssey”).



In light of the recent devastating Los Angeles wildfires that have affected many Union members, Local 706 will raise funds at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards to support the IATSE Walsh/Di Tolla/Spivak Foundation, which provides vital direct financial assistance to all IATSE Union members who been affected by natural disasters, including those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. IATSE President Matthew Loeb made an appearance to offer support for the Union victims of the fires. For more information, please visit: https://iatse.net/socal-fires/.



Another highlight of the evening was a moving “In Memoriam” segment performed by long-time Local 706 member Angie Wells.



Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) were IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

THE WINNERS OF THE 12th ANNUAL MUAHS AWARDS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:



Best Contemporary Make-Up

“The Substance”

Stéphanie Guillon



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Wicked”

Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbomio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic



Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Substance”

Pierre-Olivier Persin



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“The Last Showgirl”

Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Wicked”

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes



TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV +)

Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster



Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Penguin” (HBO Max)

Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Daniela Zivkovic



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Craig Lindberg, Rachel Pagani



Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Amy Tagliamonti, Tom Denier Jr.



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC, Disney)

Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Amanda Duffy Evans

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

Best Make-Up

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Fox)

Jen Fregozo, Adam Burrell



Best Hair Styling

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Fox)

Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison



CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

Best Make-Up

“Danger Force” (Nickelodeon)

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan



Best Hair Styling

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Netflix)

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandi Hall



COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

Best Make-Up

“Secret – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver”

Scotia Boyd, Julie Hassett, Bianca Appice



Best Hair Styling

“Secret – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver”

Pavy Olivarez, Taylor Tanaka-Suitt



THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):

California Regional Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling

“LA Opera’s Madame Butterfly”

Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

Broadway and International Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling (New Award)

“The Great Gatsby” (Broadway)

Kevin Thomas Garcia, Christine Hutcheson, Michael Duschl, Britt Griffith

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 accomplished make-up and hair styling artisans in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, live theater and theme parks. The Local 706 Guild honors a spectrum of outstanding achievements at its annual MUAHS Awards, publishes “The Artisan,” a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops, and training for members to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For the Guild’s online directory and website resources, visit local706.org.