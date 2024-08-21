Honoring Jim Barry- A Theater Icon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jim Barry, theater icon and Staten Island resident, who was the Head Usher at the St. James for 23 years passed away on August 18, 2024 at the age of 69. Born in Brooklyn, Jim was a lifelong fan of theater.

I had the pleasure of working at the St. James with Jim for about 2 years. He was known to many as “Papa Jim.” You could find him wearing his Jujamcyn uniform on his famous “Stoop” outside of the St. James Theater on 44th Street saying hello to everyone and snapping pictures with the actors who graced the stage and celebrities who were attending the shows. You could hear him saying “Yeah Buddy!” after telling him your good news. You could see him always helping ushers sort their stacks of Playbills before doors opened, which was not something he needed to do but he did it anyway. He would answer any questions you had, rescue you from uncomfortable situations with unruly guests and so much more. He effortlessly handled the chaos of ushering in a Broadway Theater. His commute to work every day was around two hours one way but he truly loved what he did, which was welcoming everyone into the theater and spending time with his work family. He was genuinely interested in how you were doing and was a great person to talk to. I’ll never forget one night at work, unbeknownst to me, I had a minor wardrobe malfunction. Jim quickly, and discreetly, informed me of the situation, helping me avoid what could have been a really embarrassing situation. When I had stopped ushering, anytime I would see Jim, whether it was passing by the theater or attending a show at the St. James, he would always say “We miss you! When are you coming back? How about right now?” He truly loved his work family and enjoyed the time he had with all of us.

The outpouring of heartbreak and sadness that is flooding his Facebook page from family, friends, coworkers and Broadway actors is just one of many reflections of how much Jim was loved and also a reflection of how much Jim loved. Some of Jim’s closest St. James Theater buddies shared beautiful sentiments about him with me.

“Jim was a great friend who loved his job, family, and just being around people. He made a connection with everyone he met,” Cynthia Lopiano shared.

Gillian Sheffler said, “I teased Jim about being “celebrity enthusiast:” seeking out actors and athletes and comedians to shake hands as they entered the theater or to get a photo on the stoop as they walked down 45th Street. But it made him happy to tell people how much he admired them. He treated celebrities like friends, patrons like celebrities, and friends like family. The St James won’t be the same without him.”

Elizabeth Harvey shared “I think what's so incredible about Jim is that he never set out to change Broadway or create some long-lasting theatrical legacy, but that's exactly what he did, just by being himself. I saw him greet theater goers as if he'd known them for years. I've worked the position he held in the theater before and it's one of the busiest spots at the St. James, I often felt like there was barely time to get everything done, let alone create these amazing connections that made people feel so welcomed, and he made it look effortless. On a personal level, he was a friend and ultimately a cheerleader. If I was pursuing work or projects outside of ushering, he was always cheering me on, and I knew I could count on him for just about anything if I needed it. The St. James will feel the loss the most, but his passing is really a loss for the entire Broadway community.”

Jim is survived by his wife, Maryann, who he lovingly referred to as “Dimples”; sons James John Barry III and Jason Barry; sister Rosemary; three grandchildren Ava, Natalie, and James; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The Barry family will receive friends and community members from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM August 21, at the John Vincent Scalia Home for Funerals, Inc. The receiving address is 28 Eltingville Blvd, Staten Island, New York. A funerary mass will also be held August 22 at 11:00 AM at St. Clare's Roman Catholic Church, located at 110 Nelson Avenue, Staten Island., New York. Plans for an additional theatrical memorial will be announced at a later date.

Katie Nascenti has created a GoFundMe Page in his honor to help assist his wife and family during this difficult time. Please consider donating if you can.

