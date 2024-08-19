Broadway Usher Jim Barry Passes Away at 69

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway usher Jim Barry, who died yesterday, August 18, 2024, at 69 years old.

The Staten Island resident was the lead usher at the St. James Theatre for 23 years and a beloved member of the Broadway community. Friends have launched a GoFundMe honoring his legacy and assisting his family in this time.

"For those who had the privilege of knowing Jim, you know that he was the heart and soul of 44th Street," writes Katie Nascenti. "His wisdom guided many, and his welcoming presence on his beloved St. James stoop made everyone feel at home. Jim’s impact on the community left an indelible mark on all who knew him. Without him, 44th St. will never be the same."

Christopher Fitzgerald, who recently appeared in Spamalot at the St. James, wrote a tribute on Facebook. "Jim was the brightest light at the St. James theater. Everyone's pal and cheerleader. He connected the back of house to front of house with so much zeal and love for it all. Hard to believe I won't get to say hi to him passing by the stage door anymore. The community has lost a great one."

"There’s that old adage — when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life," Jim told The New York Times' Michael Paulson in a 2021 interview. "I am so lucky — I love to make people feel good about coming to our house."

Comments





