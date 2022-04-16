Honor Roll! Is Accepting Submissions For First Annual HONORS







Honor Roll! is proud to announce the first annual Honor Roll! Honors. Honor Roll! Honors recognizes those theater professionals who work to ensure that the plays of women playwrights over 40 have a full and significant life on the American stage and are represented fairly in the canon of theatrical works. Honor Roll will award Honors in four categories in 2022. They are:

· Outstanding Producer

Recognizing a producer or artistic director who makes a special effort to include the work of womxn playwrights in their theater's season. Or who has produced a Second Stage season of plays or readings by older womxn playwrights.

· Inclusionary Festival

Recognizing a conference, festival, or special event that features the work of womxn playwrights age 40+, or who makes a special effort to include their work in a festival or series of plays and readings.

· Outstanding Publisher

Recognizing a publisher who produces anthologies of work by 40+ womxn playwrights, a magazine that features the work of 40+womxn playwrights or regularly includes articles about the work that womxn playwrights in this age cohort are doing.

· Individual Achievement

Recognizing an individual who does outstanding work in helping 40+ womxn playwrights to get their work produced, published, or honored in a special way.

Honor Roll! members - or any theater professional - may nominate an individual or group of individuals for Honor Roll! Honors. Individuals may also self-nominate. However, they must not have been a beneficiary of the program that is part of this nomination.

To nominate you must provide the following:

· Name and contact information of the Nominee

· Name and contact information of the Nominator

· 150 to 200 words on Nominee's efforts and what makes them worthy of the award. Please include links to their work or information about them and their work.

· Published evidence of the effort, such as playbills, press releases, news articles, etc.

Nominations will be accepted between May 1 and June 15, 2022. Nominations may be completed online here. Winners will be announced on July 4, 2022. Marjorie Bicknell initiated and developed Honor Roll! Honors. Olga Humphrey is the Executive Committee Liaison and Sarah Tuft was the prior Liaison.

HONOR ROLL! is an advocacy and action group of womxn playwrights over forty - and our allies - whose goal is our inclusion in theater. We are the generation excluded at the outset of our careers because of sexism, now overlooked because of ageism. We celebrate diversity in theater and work to eliminate age discrimination as it intersects with sexism and other biases including those based on race, gender identity, ethnicity, faith, socioeconomic status, disability, and sexual orientation in the American Theater and beyond.