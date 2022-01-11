Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Angélica Negrón as the 2022 Winner of the $30,000 Hermitage Greenfield Prize







The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO), in collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, has selected innovative composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón as the winner of the 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP), awarded this year in the artistic discipline of music. Negrón will receive a six-week Hermitage Fellowship and a $30,000 commission to create a new work of music, which will have its first public presentation in Sarasota in 2024.



Born in Puerto Rico, Negrón writes original music for accordions, robotic instruments, toys, and electronics, as well as chamber ensembles and orchestras. She is a founding member of the tropical electronic band Balún, and her music has been performed at the Kennedy Center and the 2016 New York Philharmonic Biennial. Negrón has composed scores for the New York Botanical Gardens (Chorus of the Forest, 2019) and for Opera Philadelphia (The Island We Made, 2020), as well as the documentary films Landfall (2020) and Memories of a Penitent Heart (2016). Additional commissions and premieres of her compositions include works for the LA Philharmonic, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, and NY Philharmonic Project 19 initiative.