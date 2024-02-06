Heléne Yorke, Nick Westrate, and Will Brill to Star in GOD SAVE THE QUEER Industry Reading







Heléne Yorke, Nick Westrate, and Will Brill to star in a private industry reading of the new play God Save the Queer written by Zackary Grady and directed by Evan Cabnet. The invite-only reading will be held on February 9th at 3pm.

The cast also features Satya Bhabha and Carolyn McCormick.

God Save the Queer is set in the year 2046 where Prince George is now in his thirties, married to a man, and next in line for the British throne. When he and his husband share news with his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his brother, Prince Louis, a sibling fight breaks out that could destroy not only their family but one of the last surviving monarchies in the world.

The play was originally developed by Fault Line Theatre and appeared in the 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival season.



