Guests Announced for Episode 30 of 4Wall Sunday Roundtable







Episode 30 of 4Wall Entertainment's Sunday Roundtable features some of the top designers and design educators in the country. Hosts Jeff Croiter and Drew Quinones are joined this week by Tony Award winner Chris Barreca, Helen Hayes Award nominee Regina Garcia, Tony Award winner Jennifer Tipton, and Obie Award winner Jason Lyons to discuss how they've adapted to teaching during the pandemic, what inspired them to become teachers, and why they're passionate about what they do.

Episode 30 will be available to stream on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm EST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube pages, and will remain available afterwards.Facebook: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-30-FB YouTube: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-30-YT

Sunday Roundtable Guests for January 17, 2021:

Chris Barreca - Head of Scene Design | CalArts

Regina Garcia - Head of Scene Design | The Theater School at DePaul University

Jason Lyons - Professor of Lighting Design | College of Charleston, School of the Arts

Jennifer Tipton --Professor in the Practice of Design | Yale School of Drama

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here.