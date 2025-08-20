Gary Roden Joins Trafalgar Entertainment Venues Division as Chief Operating Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TRAFALGAR ENTERTAINMENT has revealed that Gary Roden will join its venues division – TRAFALGAR THEATRES – on 1 September in the new role of Chief Operating Officer.

Gary has more than 20 years' experience in live entertainment businesses and brands - and joins Trafalgar following a recent role providing consultancy, support and leadership to the team at Blackpool Opera House and Winter Gardens.

Prior to Blackpool, Gary worked for Oakview Group at the 23,500 capacity Co-op Live in Manchester, spent 9 years at Ticketmaster UK culminating in the role of Senior Vice President, Client Development & Commercial, and six years with Live Nation and ATG where he was General Manager at both Bristol Hippodrome and Edinburgh Playhouse.



Trafalgar Entertainment has also made a number of changes to its senior team. Chris McGuigan moves to a new group-focussed role as Group Commercial & Business Development Director for Trafalgar Entertainment – where he will take responsibility for developing the company's acquisition pipeline, ensuring continued growth and identifying new venue, business and revenue opportunities.



Alvin Hargreaves remains as Group Operations Director, with his role expanding to take responsibilities across all Trafalgar Group businesses. Alvin will lead on shaping and delivering the company's environmental and sustainability goals, and retains responsibility for workplace facilities, assets and stakeholder management as well as supporting new venue acquisitions and integration planning.



Jason Culverwell currently Head of Technical and Productions at Trafalgar takes on a new role as Group Technical Director with responsibility for all technical and health and safety matters in Trafalgar venues alongside his production responsibilities.



Helen Enright, CEO Trafalgar Theatres, said: “We're delighted to welcome Gary to Trafalgar and are anticipating an exciting period of growth for the company over the coming years. Gary brings a wealth of experience from different live-entertainment businesses to our venues team. We wish Gary, Chris, Alvin and Jason every success as they move into their new roles.”



Gary Roden said: “It's a privilege to join Trafalgar Entertainment during such an exciting period of growth for the Trafalgar UK Theatres Division. I'm excited to work with the team to ensure our diverse range of venues continues to thrive, delight and inspire as the cultural and entertainment cornerstones of the communities they serve.”





