Foundation for Stage Managers Launches 2026 Fundraising Initiative

The Foundation for Stage Managers Board of Directors is launching its annual individual fundraising campaign to underwrite new grants.

The campaign will begin Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026, and end on March 15, 2026. During those 30 days you have the opportunity to show some love to the Stage Managers in our industry.

The Foundation, a 501 © (3) public nonprofit, supports and promotes the craft and art of Stage Management by providing financial assistance to career Stage Managers for continuing education and skill development. The Foundation also supports public events, such as workshops and symposia that enhance stage management skills, and advocates for both organizations and freelance Stage Managers. Additionally, the FSM contributes to research and development initiatives within the field.

In the past, the Foundation for Stage Managers has funded such activities as symposium or conference attendance, research, intimacy or emergency training courses, and workshop fees.

You can donate easily online. All donations to this campaign are tax-deductible as permitted by law.






