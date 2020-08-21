Fletcher Artist Management Launches FAME!

FAM today announces the launch of a new subscription channel, FAME.







Fletcher Artist Management (FAM) today announces the launch of a new subscription channel, FAME.

Inspired by a shared desire amongst roster artists to work together and develop fresh ideas and content, the channel will live on the FAM website, and be accessible at a monthly rate of $15.99. The majority of revenue generated by FAME will go directly to roster artists to help support them financially while live performances continue to be cancelled and postponed globally.

Offerings on the platform will be updated on a rolling basis, with diverse concepts including:

"Friday Night Mics" - roster artists perform songs that are special to them, and share what makes them meaningful.

"Five Minutes of FAME" - a variety of short videos that are one-off or stand-alone creations.

"Van Sessions" - Explore the open road and the culinary culture of America with baritone Theo Hoffman in his converted Mercedes Sprinter Van.

"Sacred Legacy" - Like many artists, it was through the church that John Moore began his path to becoming a professional musician. In Sacred Legacy, John and friends perform, discuss and explore the music that began the journey, and stays dear to them today.

"Conduct Yourself Accordingly" - Through storytelling, performances, and conversation, host Steven White (and guests) will explore his passion for music and life, complete with tall tales and adventurous escapades.

Fletcher Artist Management also independently introduces "FAME By Request", a commissioning service featuring members of the roster. For $125, customers can commemorate an important milestone, anniversary or occasion with the gift of a personalized performance by a participating artist of their choosing. Another option, for $75, is to "keep the music going" by commissioning a performance delivered to the customer and also added to the FAME library for subscribers to enjoy.

Alex Fletcher (President) and Sarah Fraser (Artist Manager) commented on the creation of FAME:

"We have always loved the way our clients naturally embrace the FAM acronym and speak about our roster as a family. There's a special bond amongst these talented artists, and as COVID-19 set in, we began to talk as a group, and it became clear that FAM wanted to do something to take care of each other in these extreme times. Pooling our resources to create entertainment, collaborate in new and dynamic ways, and showcase the uniqueness of our roster is providing energy and inspiration to a lot of us right now. We hope that audiences will enjoy our work and feel satisfaction supporting these artists through the FAME channel."

Learn more at:

www.fletcherartists.com/fame

www.fletcherartists.com/fame-by-request







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You