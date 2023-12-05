Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center Opens Applications For National Critics Institute Program

Applications opened on December 4.​

By: Dec. 05, 2023

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has opened applications for writers and critics for its annual National Critics Institute program.

The National Critics Institute, a two-week residential workshop and conference, convenes concurrently with the National Playwrights Conference and the National Music Theater Conference. Director Chris Jones, critic and columnist at the Chicago Tribune, offers fellows an intensive course of study for writers of all experience levels, especially for those in mid-career. However, each year a small number of young and aspiring critics join the group.

The workshop makes unique use of the creative professionals working in and around the O'Neill Center to help writers gain insight into the specialist areas of the arts and to understand arts journalism from all sides. Past fellows have included: Mark Blankenship, Michael Phillips, Suzy Evans, and Diep Tran.

The program includes writing workshops in the crafts of reviewing theater, film, performance, and food; workshops in storytelling and analysis; workshops in writing more exciting profiles in the field of arts and entertainment; insights into the critical process with a world-class faculty composed of America's leading arts critics; explorations of the relationship of critics with social media; study of best practices when it comes blogging and other online sites; off-site trips; and many opportunities to network with other critics and other creative professionals. Together, Critic fellows live at the O'Neill in beautiful, newly built cottages, spend a few days in the Berkshires, watch shows, review restaurants, and visit the beach.

Applications opened on December 4.​ Applications will be available through Airtable. Only complete applications will be considered, which include a full application form, two writing samples, and a letter of recommendation.

For a full list of what will be requested in your application, please see the 2024 NCI Application Preplist

Admissions decisions are expected by February 15, 2024.

Learn more and apply here.





