Dr. LaMar Bagley Named 2025 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dr. LaMar Bagley of the SEED School in Washington, D.C., has been named the 2025 recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award.

Presented by The ASCAP Foundation and the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA), this accolade recognizes exceptional achievement in the field of high school and middle school theatre education and includes a $5,000 cash prize. Stephen Schwartz presented the award Tuesday night at the Theatre Education Conference in Bloomington, Indiana.



For more than two decades, Dr. Bagley has served as the Producing Artistic Director of the SEED Falcon Theatre at The SEED School, building a thriving program that centers creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and community. Under his leadership, the theatre has become a beacon of excellence in Washington, D.C., offering students an indispensable opportunity to engage deeply with musical theatre and the performing arts.



A hallmark of his tenure is the commitment to inclusivity: all students are encouraged to audition and receive personalized instruction, which fosters confidence and teamwork. This commitment to accessibility and excellence has led to standout productions such as The Lion King, Jr., which earned regional accolades, and the upcoming Moana, Jr., awarded through the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence designation. In 2024, his students were invited to perform Anastasia at Lincoln Center with Manhattan Concert Productions, affirming the national caliber of the SEED Falcon Theatre program.



The impact of Dr. Bagley’s work stretches beyond the stage. Alumni often return to support current scholar-artists, and the theatre’s community engagement initiatives help instill a love of the arts throughout the city. Many of his former students have gone on to find success in the arts and beyond, a testament to the transformative environment he fosters.



Dr. Bagley has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including the 2018 Freddie G Fellowship from Music Theatre International and iTheatrics, recognition as a national top drama program by the American High School Theater Festival, and Arts Educator of the Decade by the 2020 Broadway World Regional Awards. He was honored by President Biden and First Lady Dr. Biden at The White House in 2023 and recently recognized by the DC Arts and Humanities Education Collaborative as a 2023 Trailblazer for his advocacy of the transformative power of arts education.



“Dr. LaMar Bagley is a true champion of the arts. His steadfast commitment to his students and the craft of musical theatre nurtures not only talent, but also confidence, creativity and connection,” said ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. “His impact reaches far beyond the stage, helping shape the future of musical theatre through every young creator he mentors.”



“Dr. LaMar Bagley exemplifies the spirit of this award through his unwavering dedication to student success, artistic excellence, and inclusive education,” said EdTA Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Katona. “His work exemplifies the role of the arts in building and supporting not only the individual student, but also the collective community.”

Comments







Don't Miss a Industry News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...