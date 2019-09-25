Dominic Fumusa and More Will Lead Industry Reading Of SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET

The Directors Company (Michael Parva, Artistic Director; Leah Michalos, Producing Director) is pleased to announce the next reading in its reading series, a new play by Anastasia Traina, directed by Jean Wagner, featuring Anna Bikales, Scott Cohen, Dominic Fumusa, Timothy Britten Parker,Joanne Tucker, and Ilana Levine.

SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET explores an untimely death and its aftermath in a small, tightly knit, quirky, community on a singular block in New York City.

The industry reading will be presented on Friday, September 27 at The Directors Studio. For more information, email info@directorscompany.org

The Directors Company is an award-winning not-for-profit theatre company with an extraordinary record in its mission to develop and produce groundbreaking new plays and musicals initiated and generated by outstanding directorial talent, for the American theatre public. www.directorscompany.org







