Disney's Snow White Brings in $87.3 Million Globally

Snow White, Disney's most recent live-action remake, was released to movie theaters on March 21, 2025. Globally, the film has grossed $87.3 million. Since the release of the film, it has grossed $44.3 million from 51 material international box office markets, which is below pre-weekend projections.

The top five opening markets for the film were the United Kingdom at $5.1 million, Mexico at $4.1 million, Italy at $4 million, and Spain at $2.6 million. The rate for the film is lower compared to other live-action remakes that Disney has released.

According to an article from Deadline, "The $50M+ hoped for overseas ahead of the launch didn’t materialize in part because audiences didn’t feel a sense of urgency (note that it’s unlikely any of the so-called controversy surrounding the film played a role)."

To read more from the article from Deadline, click here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

