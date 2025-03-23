News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Disney's Snow White Brings in $87.3 Million Globally

The film was released on March 21, 2025.

By: Mar. 23, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Snow White, Disney's most recent live-action remake, was released to movie theaters on March 21, 2025. Globally, the film has grossed $87.3 million. Since the release of the film, it has grossed $44.3 million from 51 material international box office markets, which is below pre-weekend projections. 

The top five opening markets for the film were the United Kingdom at $5.1 million, Mexico at $4.1 million, Italy at $4 million, and Spain at $2.6 million. The rate for the film is lower compared to other live-action remakes that Disney has released. 

According to an article from Deadline, "The $50M+ hoped for overseas ahead of the launch didn’t materialize in part because audiences didn’t feel a sense of urgency (note that it’s unlikely any of the so-called controversy surrounding the film played a role)." 

To read more from the article from Deadline, click here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos