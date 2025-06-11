Concord Appoints Dustin Rodriguez as New VP Of Licensing and Retail Development For KIDZ BOP and Concord Theatricals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Concord, the world's leading independent music company, has announced today it has appointed Dustin Rodriguez as the company's new Vice President of Licensing & Retail Development. In this role, Rodriguez, who will be based in New York, will oversee all global brand licensing and retail initiatives for Concord's KIDZ BOP IP, the #1 music brand for kids, and Concord Theatricals, whose Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog includes The Sound of Music, Cinderella, South Pacific and Oklahoma!

Rodriguez comes to Concord with more than 15 years of experience as an executive in the entertainment, marketing and licensing space, working across global franchises including Game of Thrones, Lord of The Rings, Wizard of Oz and Wonka.

“We're excited to welcome Dustin to this newly created role. His deep industry expertise and background in licensing consumer products makes him the ideal person to lead our works beyond the stage and screen” Bill Gaden, President of Concord Theatricals.

“Dustin's passion and knowledge of the licensing industry make him a key addition to the company. As we continue to grow our presence across retail, consumer goods, gaming, publishing and more. Dustin will be instrumental in helping us engage with KIDZ BOP fans, as they experience a wealth of music firsts, in both fun and meaningful ways” Sasha Junk, President of KIDZ BOP.

“I'm very excited to join the incredible team at Concord Theatricals and KIDZ BOP to continue to build on their consumer products program and grow a licensing portfolio” Dustin Rodriguez, Vice President of Licensing & Retail.

Rodriguez will be responsible for expanding the brands further into the licensing and consumer products business and its key categories, including apparel, accessories, décor, toys, electronics, gaming, etc.

Comments





