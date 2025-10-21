Colm Summers To Direct Reading Of PILLED in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



pilled, a new play by George S. Copeland, is holding a slate of two industry readings. pilled stars Nate, a terminally online right-wing provocateur who has totally 100% platonic feelings for his flirtatious friend Devereaux, the Milo Yiannopoulos wannabe who lives down the hall. But when Dom, a no-nonsense army vet and Nate's new roommate arrives, Nate's presumably unshakeable heterosexuality is thrown into turmoil, further compounded by Dom's growing obsession with the mysterious 4chan personality Amelie, a transwoman who moonlights as a cis camgirl. As their lives become further entwined, the four must each decide for themselves what really makes them who they are: identity, or ideology.

George S. Copeland makes his playwrighting debut with pilled, which was a finalist in Breaking and Entering Theater Company's Summer Reading Series.

Colm Summers (Every Brilliant Thing "Best of Theater '23, Audibles' The Comedians, artistic director of The Working Theater) directs an all-star cast, including Daphne Kinard (Dickinson, AppleTV+), Eli Tokash (Finding Neverland), Jackson Eick (Zero Day), and Martin K. Lewis (Birthday Candles, Chautauqua Theater Company). Casting by Karie Kopel.





