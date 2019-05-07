Clio Entertainment Adds Live Entertainment To Its Awards Program

Clio Entertainment, the original and definitive international awards program celebrating creativity in marketing the entertainment business, today announced the addition of Live Entertainment as an entry type in the 2019 awards program.

The new entry type will honor the best in marketing and advertising for ticketed events in front of live audiences-including, but not limited to: theatre, performing arts, concerts and festivals. It will also include entries promoting a live entertainment organization or venue.

"There are few experiences as rewarding as attending a live performance- being in the audience to see a Broadway show or a symphony concert is like nothing else in the world," said Nicole Purcell, President, Clio. "We are excited to have this new platform to honor the marketers that channel their creative energy into bringing people together to experience the magic of live entertainment."

Live Entertainment will join Theatrical, Television/Streaming, Games and Home Entertainment as the fifth entry type to be celebrated as a part of the Clio Entertainment awards program. Entries first appearing in public between January 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019 will be eligible for submission into the Live Entertainment entry type.

Clio Entertainment is now open for entries in all categories, including the following Live Entertainment mediums:

-Audio/Visual

-Audio/Visual Technique

-Brand Identity

-Digital/Mobile

-Digital/Mobile & Social Media Technique

-Experiential/Events

-Integrated Campaign

-Innovation

-Key Art

-Key Art Technique

-Original Content

-Out of Home

-Public Relations

-Partnerships & Collaborations

-Social Media

-Student: Live Entertainment

The Clio Entertainment Awards will take place on November 21, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For more detailed information, deadlines and to enter work, visit www.clios.com/entertainment.







