CircusTalk & TheaterArtLife Launch StageLync

CircusTalk and TheaterArtLife are launching their partnership in the creation of StageLync.

Combining their expertise, the two platforms are excited to launch StageLync, a groundbreaking free platform providing detailed information and easy access to performances for audiences; and StageLync Pro, a subscription-based service tailored to performing arts industry professionals offering higher visibility, networking opportunities, and tools to support their careers. StageLync aims to expand the audience reach for live performances and enhance the visibility of the live performing arts.

"Driven by our shared passion to support our communities, Anna and I successfully grew our platforms, CircusTalk and TheatreArtLife," says Andrea Honis, founder of CircusTalk. "When we came together last year, we realized immediately that we had a powerful shared vision of accelerating the performing arts into the digital age and connecting the community directly with its audiences. It took us another nine months of researching, planning, and strategizing as one team to launch StageLync."

"With the performing arts evolving to become more multidisciplinary, CircusTalk's membership has diversified, with an increasing number of dancers, singers, and actors joining our talent database," adds Stacy Clark, CEO of CircusTalk. "The expansion to the broader performing arts was inevitable for CircusTalk, and I'm excited about the opportunities this strategic partnership brings."

Anna Robb, founder of TheaterArtLife, shares, "I founded TheatreArtLife to connect people who have one shared driving force; the need to create. The idea of creating a platform that fosters creativity, collaboration, and success within the global live performance community and beyond was a natural progression. StageLync will bridge the gap between performers and spectators, fostering a more enriched and inclusive cultural experience for both the audience and the community. We want to invite audiences directly onto the platform and actively engage with them. StageLync exists to inspire stronger human connection and creativity through the performing arts. "

The founders of TheaterArtLife and CircusTalk are inviting professionals from across the live performing arts industry to join them on StageLync to create an unparalleled platform that revolutionizes access and connection in the live performing arts.





