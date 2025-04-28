Catherine Russell Selected as Finalist For The Big Idea at The Stage's Future Of Theatre Conference

The event will take place April 30 at @sohoplace in London.
Catherine Russell, General Manager of The Theater Center and the lead actress in Off Broadway's Perfect Crime, has been named one of six finalists at this year's Future of Theatre conference, set to take place April 30 at @sohoplace in London. Her selection honors her groundbreaking integration of AI-powered, real-time translations into live theatre—an achievement that has made theater performances accessible in more than 60 languages, a first in New York City history. https://www.thestage.co.uk/events/future-of-theatre-conference
In collaboration with the translation technology platform Wordly, The Theater Center has enabled non-English-speaking audiences and tourists to fully experience live performances, including Perfect Crime, in their native language. The initiative represents a major step toward accessibility and inclusivity in the performing arts and is already reshaping how diverse audiences engage with theater.
Russell's is one of six forward thinking ideas chosen for live presentation to an audience of international theater leaders. The other finalists' proposals include:
The winner will be chosen by a vote of attendees at the conference, which this year tackles the theme of “survival” and features speakers including Dame Rosemary Squire, Indhu Rubasingham, Jenny Afia, and PR strategist Mark Borkowski.
For interview requests or additional information about Catherine Russell or the AI translation partnership at The Theater Center, please contact Daniel DeMello at dan@dandemello.com.
