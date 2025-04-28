Catherine Russell Selected as Finalist For The Big Idea at The Stage's Future Of Theatre Conference

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Catherine Russell, General Manager of The Theater Center and the lead actress in Off Broadway's Perfect Crime, has been named one of six finalists at this year's Future of Theatre conference, set to take place April 30 at @sohoplace in London. Her selection honors her groundbreaking integration of AI-powered, real-time translations into live theatre—an achievement that has made theater performances accessible in more than 60 languages, a first in New York City history. https://www.thestage.co.uk/events/future-of-theatre-conference



In collaboration with the translation technology platform Wordly, The Theater Center has enabled non-English-speaking audiences and tourists to fully experience live performances, including Perfect Crime, in their native language. The initiative represents a major step toward accessibility and inclusivity in the performing arts and is already reshaping how diverse audiences engage with theater.

Russell's is one of six forward thinking ideas chosen for live presentation to an audience of international theater leaders. The other finalists' proposals include:

Neil Smith, a playwright and experience host, who will suggest a new funding model for theatre.

Katie Gilchrist, founder of The Daffodils, who is calling for a pause on producing plays written by white men.

Rob Myles, an actor/director proposing a “radical redistribution” of The National Theatre's resources.

Alex Duarte-Davies, founder of Get Into Theatre, advocating for youth theater access through pupil premium expansion.

Sharon Bains, head of digital at Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, urging venues to create online digital hubs for touring companies.

The winner will be chosen by a vote of attendees at the conference, which this year tackles the theme of “survival” and features speakers including Dame Rosemary Squire, Indhu Rubasingham, Jenny Afia, and PR strategist Mark Borkowski.



For interview requests or additional information about Catherine Russell or the AI translation partnership at The Theater Center, please contact Daniel DeMello at dan@dandemello.com.

