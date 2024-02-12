Cast Set For Reading of FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE

Industry readings will take place March 7 @ 2:00 p.m. and March 8 @ 6:00 p.m.

The cast has been announced for Janine Sternlieb and Lennie Dean's new play, FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE directed by Marcello Rollando.

FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE comes to New York for a special industry reading, March 7 @ 2:00 p.m. and March 8 @ 6:00 p.m. at OPEN JAR STUDIOS, 1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York City. Contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com for reservations and further details.

The most famous deceased First Ladies are having a hard time accepting the Trump presidency. But what can they do about it? After all, they're dead! But still they are forced to confront the secrets and deceptions that have hindered America's march toward a truly democratic society.

The cast features Mariana Leone as Mary Todd Lincoln; PJ Turner as Patsy Jefferson; Kate Krieger as Jackie Kennedy; Candice J. Templeton as Abigail Adams; Mia Coken as Dolley Madison; Abby Wheeler as Rachel Jackson; Allison Fletcher as Eleanor Roosevelt; Gabi Shook as Varina Davis; Gabby Franco Ferro as Harriet Hemings; and Xio Morales reading Stage Directions.





