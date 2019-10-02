Cast Announced for Reading of UNFOLDED

Christman Opera Company has announced the cast for the October 27, 2019 NYC reading of UNFOLDED, a new work with music by Theodore Christman and book and lyrics by Donna Gay Anderson. This dramatic musical is based on the life and work of Susie Scott Krabacher.

SUSIE - Madison Marie McIntosh, mezzo soprano

LITTLE SUSIE - Michelle Guillot, soprano

JOE - Wilbert Kellerman, baritone

MARK - Damian Faul, baritone

JOSETTE - Taylor-Alexis Dupont, mezzo-soprano

GRANDPA / HEF - Kevin Courtemanche, tenor

JACQUES / RICARDO - Rashard Deleston, tenor

MAMA - Molly Dunn, soprano

MADAME MARCELLUS - Amanda Tarver, mezzo-soprano

GUSTAV - Kofi Hayford, bass

Musical Director: Keith Chambers

Mr. Christman noted that, "We have a great cast lined up for this NYC reading of UNFOLDED and are very grateful to have Keith Chambers, Artistic Director of New Amsterdam Opera, on board as Music Director for both the reading and the benefit concert."

Three songs from UNFOLDED will also be featured in the concert that Christman Opera Company is hosting to benefit HaitiChildren, the charitable organization founded by Ms. Krabacher. An Afternoon of Music for HaitiChildren is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019, 3:00 PM, at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.

Inquiries about UNFOLDED and the upcoming reading may be sent to Theodore Christman at:

AndersonandChristman@gmail.com

More information about the benefit concert, An Afternoon of Music for HaitiChildren, can be found here.

Information about HaitiChildren and their work can be found here.







