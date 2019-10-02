Cast Announced for Reading of UNFOLDED
Christman Opera Company has announced the cast for the October 27, 2019 NYC reading of UNFOLDED, a new work with music by Theodore Christman and book and lyrics by Donna Gay Anderson. This dramatic musical is based on the life and work of Susie Scott Krabacher.
- SUSIE - Madison Marie McIntosh, mezzo soprano
- LITTLE SUSIE - Michelle Guillot, soprano
- JOE - Wilbert Kellerman, baritone
- MARK - Damian Faul, baritone
- JOSETTE - Taylor-Alexis Dupont, mezzo-soprano
- GRANDPA / HEF - Kevin Courtemanche, tenor
- JACQUES / RICARDO - Rashard Deleston, tenor
- MAMA - Molly Dunn, soprano
- MADAME MARCELLUS - Amanda Tarver, mezzo-soprano
- GUSTAV - Kofi Hayford, bass
- Musical Director: Keith Chambers
Mr. Christman noted that, "We have a great cast lined up for this NYC reading of UNFOLDED and are very grateful to have Keith Chambers, Artistic Director of New Amsterdam Opera, on board as Music Director for both the reading and the benefit concert."
Three songs from UNFOLDED will also be featured in the concert that Christman Opera Company is hosting to benefit HaitiChildren, the charitable organization founded by Ms. Krabacher. An Afternoon of Music for HaitiChildren is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019, 3:00 PM, at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.
Inquiries about UNFOLDED and the upcoming reading may be sent to Theodore Christman at:
AndersonandChristman@gmail.com
More information about the benefit concert, An Afternoon of Music for HaitiChildren, can be found here.
Information about HaitiChildren and their work can be found here.