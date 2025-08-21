CRIMES OF THE HEART Will Open at The Inspired Acting Company in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Inspired Acting Company will present Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy Crimes of the Heart, directed by Laura Heikkinen, running September 12–28, 2025, at The Inspired Acting Company in Walled Lake, Michigan.

Set in a small Mississippi town, Crimes of the Heart follows the eccentric Magrath sisters—Lenny, Meg, and Babe—who reunite after the youngest shoots her abusive husband. As they navigate scandal, family wounds, and ghosts of the past, the sisters uncover both laughter and heartache in their shared chaos. With wit and emotional depth, Henley’s celebrated play will offer a moving celebration of resilience, sisterhood, and the absurdity of life.

“This play has heart and havoc in equal measure,” said director Laura Heikkinen. “Henley’s writing is whip smart, flitting between hilarious and heartbreaking without ever feeling false. Her characters are messy and human, and they love each other fiercely even when they don’t understand each other. What I love most is how this play never shies away from pain, but always insists on joy. I think audiences will see themselves in this family, in all their flaws and tenderness.”

The cast will feature Kez Settle as the anxious and overlooked oldest sister Lenny, Lisa Michaels as the free-spirited and troubled Meg, and Julia Luterman as Babe, the youngest sister at the center of the scandal. Amy Schumacher will play their self-righteous cousin Chick, with Joseph Sfair as Meg’s former flame Doc Porter and Jon Kind as Barnette Lloyd, Babe’s idealistic lawyer.

Performances will run September 12–28, 2025, at The Inspired Acting Company’s theater, located at 1124 E. West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8:00 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Ample free parking is available.

General admission tickets are $38, with discounted tickets available for patrons under 30 and over 65 at $32. Tickets are available at InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953.





