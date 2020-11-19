BroadwayHD Earns Two 2020 Global Business Excellence Awards







BroadwayHD was named winner in the Outstanding Innovation category and the winner of the Outstanding Product/Service category at the 2020 Global Business Excellence Awards.

Broadway has always been the pinnacle of live entertainment, but in March Broadway theaters and theaters across the globe shut down. Uncertainty remains as to when the curtains will rise again, but thanks to BroadwayHD, a media technology company, Broadway fans still have a way to watch full-length musicals and plays any time of day or night.

BroadwayHD, often described as the Netflix for Broadway, has more than 300 full-length, VOD (video on demand) recorded productions. Award-winning shows include Phantom of The Opera, 42nd Street, Kinky Boots, The King and I, Sound of Music, Cats, Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Oklahoma, 42nd Street. There's also Cirque du Soleil, Riverdance, and Shakespeare. BroadwayHD is making Broadway accessible to the world through Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, The BroadwayHD Channel on Amazon Prime, and at BroadwayHD.com.

Launched in 2015 by Tony Award winning producers, Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, BroadwayHD is proving to be a win-win for everyone who loves Broadway by serving theater fans and ensuring a strong audience for the future.

The Global Business Excellence Awards pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector; focussing on financial results, innovation, customer, employee, investor and community benefits.

Commenting on BroadwayHD, the chairman of the judges said: "The stage curtains might be closed but stage productions are still being viewed around the world thanks to BroadwayHD's subscription streaming service. It is the only streaming service of its kind offering global audiences unlimited, on-demand access to full-length stage productions to 300+ theatrical performances for an annual subscription. By delivering live stage shows direct to people's homes, BroadwayHD has made a huge contribution to theatre and given fans and those new to stage productions access to the greatest shows ever produced at the press of a button. This is a wonderful digital entertainment service that attracts new fans to theatre, gives people around the world access to their favourite productions and, in the midst of a pandemic, it's an ideal way to keep interest in stage shows alive."

"Broadway had an amazing growth rate for 30 years, and its appeal was greater than ever. In 2015 the timing was right to start a streaming business with full-length Broadway shows, so BroadwayHD was launched. We are committed now, more than ever, to make theater accessible and easy to stream at home", said Comley. "We have enough content in the pipeline to add new shows every month for the next year and we are working with producers to create new content. We even have a series of shows created during the pandemic called COVID Creations,'" added Lane.

The Global Business Excellence Awards are one of the world's highest profile awards and winning this accolade speaks volumes about the quality of your work. Due to their high profile, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from across the world, from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. The winners all have one thing in common - they are truly outstanding at what they do and BroadwayHD have proved this by winning a Global Business Excellence Award.







