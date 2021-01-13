BroadwayHD Celebrates Tom Kinney's Third Anniversary

2020 was a challenging year for the live theater industry, with productions being shut down, but BroadwayHD has been ahead of the game for years by championing the idea of live theater digital captures. Tom Kinney, Vice President of Operations for BroadwayHD, is a cable television veteran having worked over 30 years with Time Warner, serving as a Division President for over twenty years. Kinney's extensive experience and management style provided calm in the chaos of the pandemic.

In 2019, with Kinney's guidance, BroadwayHD transformed to a remote and cloud-based organization, giving employees more flexibility in managing their work-life balance. While it was still expected that employees would travel into the New York City offices on a regular schedule, the aim was to encourage employees to develop the infrastructure and home office environment to allow them to work flexibly if necessary. This perceptive modification of working practice and evolution of company culture allowed a smooth transition to the fully remote working environment adopted following lockdown restrictions of the 2020 pandemic, allowing BroadwayHD to flourish and not face any decrease in productivity or any negative impact on its subscriber base.

BroadwayHD is the leader in recording Broadway shows, which is now more important than ever, and has been laying the groundwork for the future of the industry. The trend of live theater captures and making Broadway more accessible, initiated by BroadwayHD, became even bigger last year with the debut of Hamilton on Disney+ and the growing live theater content available on streaming platforms. Although live theater will eventually make its return, digital captures will continue to play an integral role, and BroadwayHD has been one of strongest proponents for film captures of live theater since they launched in 2015.

BroadwayHD has become the premiere streaming service for theater as it heads into its sixth year. "During my cable career, I saw several companies attempt to become an aggregator for theater productions. Unfortunately, all of them failed. I believe that BroadwayHD has found the formula and has created a service that has become part of the Broadway ecosystem and an important conduit to theater lovers everywhere," stated Kinney, "We introduce award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Our customers can see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience." Kinney is currently working on the second phase of Broadway HD's affiliate program.

BroadwayHD is an online streaming service making Broadway shows available to everyone, extending the reach of theater. High definition cameras capture the excitement of a Broadway performance in front of a live audience and deliver the best angles, video quality, and audio quality to any device. BroadwayHD currently has a library of over 300 shows with new content added every month. Learn more at www.BroadwayHD.com