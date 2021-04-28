Broadway Women's Alliance and SheNYC Arts Announce Partnership







SheNYC Arts has announced the launch of a new partnership with The Broadway Women's Alliance, the peer-to-peer networking and programming organization for women professionals on the business side of Broadway.

Officially founded in early 2020 just before COVID shutdown the theater industry, BWA (like so many others) pivoted to virtual programming and networking events, and has been a self-funded organization free to all members since its start.

SheNYC Arts, whose mission is to make theater accessible to all and support the work of women artists, will now be BWA's fiscal sponsor, allowing them to accept donations via the SheNYC Arts platform and keep BWA accessible to all. These donations will be used to continue providing support and fostering community for the women on the business side of the theatre industry, and allow them to expand programming and mentorship programs .

For more information, visit https://thebroadwaywomensalliance.com/.