Broadway Records Hires Producer Hugh Hysell As Director Of Marketing

Broadway Records today announced that it has hired Tony Award-winning Broadway producer and award-winning Broadway marketer, Hugh Hysell, as Director of Marketing for the USA and its expanding footprint in the UK. In addition to being on the Broadway producing team of The Inheritance, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Peter and The Starcatcher and others, Hysell has marketed more than 200 Broadway and Off Broadway shows with his companies Hysell Marketing and HHC Marketing, served as the national sales director for BroadwayBox, and led Groupon's North American Broadway and Arts division.

"We are extremely pleased to expand our staff during this shutdown," said Van Dean, President of Broadway Records. "Hugh's addition to the team is perfect timing as Broadway Records is on track to have 46 new releases this year. We are proud to support our industry as much as possible, especially when live performances are on pause. Plus, Broadway fans have clearly shown us that their hunger to purchase and consume cast recordings is stronger than ever, even while theaters are dark."

Since March 2020, Broadway Records has produced a robust calendar of releases including cast recordings (Emojiland, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future, Einstein's Dreams, Broadbend, Arkansas), concert releases (Nick Cordero's Live Your Life, Robbie Rozelle's Songs From Inside My Locker), studio recordings (If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album, Patti LuPone and Randy Rainbow's If Donald Got Fired, Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream), pre-Broadway concept albums (Willow, Secondhand Lions, A Killer Party, Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!) and a broad lineup of listening parties.

"Broadway Records has always been a company that is run by fans, for fans, and I am obsessed with Broadway cast recordings," says Hugh Hysell, "I am thrilled to be joining the team to help Broadway Records bring even more Great Performances to their growing audience of theater lovers around the globe."

Since its founding in early 2012, Broadway Records has become a premiere record label in the theatre industry. From cast albums of major Broadway shows (Matilda, The Color Purple, Anastasia, Once On This Island), and Off Broadway shows (The View Upstairs, Renascence, Cagney, We Are the Tigers), to its roster of solo albums by Broadway artists (Aaron Tveit, Patti LuPone, Randy Rainbow, Laura Osnes, Sierra Boggess), Broadway Records believes in delivering the best cast recordings to theater fans. Under Hysell's leadership, Broadway Records will continue to expand its platform to expand its platform to give artists a voice during these difficult times, and bring the magic of theater to those who can't access it in person.

Hugh Hysell is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, award-winning marketer and performer. His Broadway producing projects include The Inheritance (2020 Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Award for Best Play), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Award for Best Play), Peter and the Starcatcher (winner of 5 Tony Awards), and others. As President of HHC Marketing (2002-2013) and Hysell Marketing (2017-2020) Hysell provided marketing services for more than 200 Broadway and Off Broadway shows, television premieres, product launches, LGBT outreach for large retail brands and developing new business for websites devoted to the theatre industry. Hugh won the Globes Award for "Best Small Budget Campaign in the World" for creating the Guinness World Record setting "Largest Coconut Orchestra" for Monty Python's Spamalot. Between 2013 and 2017, Hugh served as the Director of Marketing and Development for NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts and as North American Arts and Theatre Lead for Groupon. He serves on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Multicultural Diversity Action Committee, was an adjunct professor at Columbia University and is a visiting guest lecturer at universities across the country. He has provided pro bono services to Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids, HRC, GLAAD, QSAC and The Commercial Theater Institute. He is a founding member of The Off Broadway Alliance and currently serves as a Nominator for the Off Broadway Alliance Awards.







