Broadway Green Alliance Director Molly Braverman Represents U.S. Theatre Industry at SUSTAINABLE THEATRE: A GLOBAL CHALLENGE in London

Broadway Green Alliance Director, Molly Braverman, recently took part in Sustainable Theatre: A Global Challenge, an international summit held in London at The National Theatre and co-hosted by the Theatre Green Book.

The one-day gathering brought together theatre professionals, sustainability experts, and cultural leaders from more than 24 countries across six continents to examine how the performing arts can accelerate climate action.

Braverman participated in sector-wide conversations centered on building cross-border cooperation and strengthening sustainability practices within global theatre communities. Her involvement underscores the BGA’s mission to support environmentally responsible work across U.S. stages and to contribute actively to international climate dialogue.

“Being part of this global dialogue was both a privilege and a powerful reminder that our work is only as strong as our collaboration – across departments, state lines, and national borders,” said Braverman. “This summit affirmed that the intersection of culture and climate is no longer a niche focus – it's mainstream. The devastation caused by the climate crisis does not respect borders, so we must unite with our colleagues from around the world to tackle this challenge hand-in-hand.”





