Broadway Education Alliance Hosts Virtual Author Event

The Broadway Education Alliance will present a virtual press event with Dr. Thalia Goldstein on September 19 at 3:00 PM (EST). Goldstein’s newly published book, Why Theatre Education Matters is the first book-length work that examines the psychological foundations of theatre education and shows how thinking on stage happens in real secondary classrooms.

Based in the science of development and actual theatre education in a variety of settings and with a diversity of students, this book provides an answer to the question, “What habits of mind and skills are students gaining by taking theater classes?”

For answers, Goldstein and her team studied 40 classes across five locations from 2017-2020, filming 56 hours of actual classes as they happen in high schools. Using this data-driven approach, Goldstein then makes a case for the various ways in which theater education is tied to Habits of Mind and important cognitive, social, and emotional skills.

The virtual event is open to the public and will include a discussion moderated by award-winning journalist and podcaster Lauren Van Hemert, followed by a Q&A.

To register for the online press event, visit www.stagenotes.org. Dr. Goldstein’s book, Why Theatre Education Matters is available through Teachers College Press, www.tcpress.com.

