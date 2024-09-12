News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Education Alliance Hosts Virtual Author Event

The event is on September 19 at 3:00 PM.

By: Sep. 12, 2024
Broadway Education Alliance Hosts Virtual Author Event Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Education Alliance will present a virtual press event with Dr. Thalia Goldstein on September 19 at 3:00 PM (EST). Goldstein’s newly published book, Why Theatre Education Matters is the first book-length work that examines the psychological foundations of theatre education and shows how thinking on stage happens in real secondary classrooms.

LATEST NEWS

Broadway Education Alliance Hosts Virtual Author Event
Christmas Comes Early With THE NICE LIST Industry Staged Reading
Applications Now Open for the 4th Annual BAA•BTC Regional Apprenticeship Program
2024 Hewes Design Awards Winners Revealed

Based in the science of development and actual theatre education in a variety of settings and with a diversity of students, this book provides an answer to the question, “What habits of mind and skills are students gaining by taking theater classes?”

For answers, Goldstein and her team studied 40 classes across five locations from 2017-2020, filming 56 hours of actual classes as they happen in high schools. Using this data-driven approach, Goldstein then makes a case for the various ways in which theater education is tied to Habits of Mind and important cognitive, social, and emotional skills.

The virtual event is open to the public and will include a discussion moderated by award-winning journalist and podcaster Lauren Van Hemert, followed by a Q&A.

To register for the online press event, visit www.stagenotes.org. Dr. Goldstein’s book, Why Theatre Education Matters is available through Teachers College Press, www.tcpress.com.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Industry Classifieds

Videos