Broadway Dreams Welcomes New Board Leadership & Members

As Broadway Dreams enters a new year of transformative programming, the organization has appointed its 2025 Board of Directors slate — a diverse and distinguished group of professionals united by their passion for the performing arts and arts education.

At the helm of this new chapter is Ryan Stana, CEO of RWS Global, who will assume the role of Board Chair. A longtime champion of Broadway Dreams and one of the entertainment industry’s leading creative entrepreneurs, Stana brings a bold vision and deep commitment to advancing the organization's mission.

Joining Stana in leadership are Marjorie Wynn, Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Private Bank in Minnesota, who will serve as Vice Chair; Sonya Schroeder, founder of iiWisdom in New York City, who steps into the role of Secretary; and Michael B. Cox, Managing Director at Seabury in New York City, who will take on the role of Treasurer. Together, they form a dynamic leadership team poised to steward the organization into a new era of growth and opportunity.

Broadway Dreams is also thrilled to welcome an impressive roster of new board members whose talents and influence span the globe. New additions include Bradley Bergeron of Ensign Studios (Atlanta), Andrew Goren, founder of Harmony Helper (Philadelphia), Drew Gowland, founder of the Entertainment Collective (Scotland), Ronni Hart, founder of Powerline Entertainment (Los Angeles), entrepreneur Mark Morrow (New York City), Marci Poliakoff of Akerman LLP (Fort Lauderdale), producer Scott Prisand (Los Angeles), Stark Sands, two-time Tony Award-nominated actor (New York City), writer and producer, and founder of Vasquez Entertainment, Gabriel Vasquez and Wendy Vasquez, attorney and Chief Compliance Officer at Covenant Partners (Nashville).

These newly appointed members join a deeply respected existing board, including leaders in finance, the arts, and business such as producer Margaret Busch (Rochester), entertainment executive Bruce Daitch (Los Angeles), finance executive Martha Gorjanc (Los Angeles), director, writer, and actor Gordon Greenberg (New York City), Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director of TUTS (Houston), Alex Newell, Tony Award-winning actor (New York City), Christine Roberts, community volunteer (Atlana), Adam Sansiveri, Managing Director and Head of the Nashville Private Client Group at AllianceBernstein (Nashville), and human resources professional Lynne Latham Slear (Philadelphia).

“We are entering this new year with tremendous excitement and momentum,” said Annette Tanner, Founder and President of Broadway Dreams. “This extraordinary group of new and returning board members shares a steadfast belief in the transformative power of the performing arts. Their leadership, generosity, and vision will be instrumental in helping us expand access to world-class training and mentorship for young artists across the globe.”

As Broadway Dreams prepares for its 19th year of programming, the organization continues to serve as a launchpad for the next generation of performers, offering intensive, mentorship-driven training led by Broadway’s best. With a renewed focus on innovation and inclusion, the 2025 board stands ready to shape the future of arts education and ensure that every dreamer has the opportunity to rise.

