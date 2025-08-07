Broadway Across America and BTC Open Applications for Regional Apprenticeship Program

Broadway Across America and BTC have launched applications for their fifth annual regional apprenticeship program. This nationwide, educational, paid apprenticeship will take place over 14 weeks from January-April 2026, offering apprentices the opportunity to receive first-hand experience with the inner workings of the commercial theater business and Broadway touring.

The intensive educational program will feature 13 weeks of in-depth learning in one of the following Broadway Across America offices: New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Ottawa, and Seattle, where apprentices learn about topics including presenting, ticketing, marketing strategy, operations, and more. To close out the semester, the apprentices will collectively travel to New York City for a week of networking, on-the-job learning, and to see Broadway shows.



The BAA BTC Regional Apprenticeship works to equip participants with the tools necessary to be successful in the industry. It also provides a foundation of mentors and colleagues to whom they can turn to for support as they pursue a career beyond the stage. Past alumni of the BAA BTC Regional Apprenticeship program have gone on to work at Tony Award Productions, Foresight Theatrical, Daryl Roth Productions, Situation Group, Disney Theatricals, Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Broadway Across America/John Gore Organization, and more.



Students pursuing degrees in fields including Arts Administration, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations/Communications, Theatre Studies, Finance/Accounting, Human Resources, Pre-Law, Arts Ticketing/Sales/Operations, and other fields of study that relate to commercial theater presenting are welcome in the program. A variety of perspectives, backgrounds, abilities, and opinions are encouraged to apply. Applications now available online and due by Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 11:59PM ET.



For more information including application details for the Spring 2026 apprenticeship, visit www.broadwayacrossamerica.com/apprenticeship.



