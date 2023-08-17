Broadway Across America Now Accepting Applications For BTC • BAA Fellowship







Applications are now being accepted for the third annual Black Theatre Coalition • Broadway Across America (BTC•BAA) Fellowship program. This program takes place over 14 weeks each Spring semester and is offered for Black-identifying undergraduate college juniors/seniors, recent graduates, and early career professionals who are looking to learn the inner-workings of the commercial theater business and Broadway touring industry.

This intensive educational program begins with weeks of in-depth learning in one of the following Broadway Across America offices: New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Ottawa, Salt Lake City, and Seattle, where fellows will learn about topics like Producing, Presenting, Ticketing, Marketing Strategy, Operations, and more. To close out the semester, the Fellows will travel to New York City for a week of networking, on-the-job learning, and to see Broadway shows.

“Everyone at Broadway Across America and the John Gore Organization are very happy to be launching applications for the third year of this program,” said John Gore Organization President Lauren Reid. “We have seen many brilliant early career professionals enter our industry after completing the program, and we can’t wait to welcome a new cohort of Fellows to the BAA family. We look forward to continuing to partner with Black Theatre Coalition to effect change in the workforce of the theater community.”

“We are thrilled to continue a partnership with Broadway Across America and the John Gore Organization as the BTC•BAA Fellowship approaches its third year,” said BTC Co-Founder and Artistic Director T. Oliver Reid. “As Lauren Reid said at the beginning of our first year, ‘To truly achieve equity in the American theater, we need to facilitate fair representation and access to opportunities at every level of our industry.’ The impact that this program has had on the participants and their careers is immeasurable. The BTC•BAA Fellowship continues to be dedicated to fostering and preserving a culture of equity, diversity, access, and inclusion while providing an invaluable, in-depth education in the business of commercial theatre. The 14-week paid fellowship encourages fellows to forge a career path in the commercial theater business.”

The BTC•BAA Fellowship works to address and combat the lack of racial representation in the Broadway industry by introducing young, Black-identifying professionals to the commercial theater business and equipping them with the tools necessary to be successful in the industry. It also provides a foundation of mentors and colleagues to whom they can turn to for support as they pursue a career beyond the stage. Past alumni of the BTC•BAA Fellowship have gone on to work at Tony Awards Productions, Foresight Theatrical, Daryl Roth Productions, Broadway Across America, and more.

“The BTC/BAA Fellowship gave me the opportunity to be an insider in an industry that, under ordinary circumstances, had been just out of reach” said, Trey Robinson, Digital Marketing Content Coordinator for Broadway Across America. “This fellowship has proven a pivotal moment in my professional journey, allowing me a front row seat to witness and learn about the intricacies, challenges, and innovations that shape the theatre industry.”

Students pursuing degrees in fields like Arts Administration, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations/Communications, Theater Studies, Finance/Accounting, Human Resources, Pre-Law, Arts Ticketing/Sales/Operations, and other fields of study that relate to commercial theater presenting are welcome in the program. A variety of perspectives, backgrounds, abilities, and opinions are very much encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants can find the application form and more information at www.BroadwayFellows.com.






