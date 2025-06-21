Blue Man Group Announces National Tour BLUEVOLUTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blue Man Group has announced today that it’s hitting the road again with the highly anticipated return of the global smash hit Bluevolution, National Tour. For the first time since 2023, the iconic trio will travel across the United States performing at premier venues in major cities. Beginning in January 2026, audiences will rock, laugh and party as three bald and blue characters explore the world and discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. For the full list of stops and to purchase tickets, visit blueman.com.



The beloved production will continue to showcase classic Blue Man favorites along with brand new content including the addition of a new character exclusive to the current Tour. The “Rockstar” is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist with striking blue hair who will join the Blue Men in creating a multi-sensory experience fans can remember for years to come. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interactions and hilarious absurdity, showgoers will join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.



Blue Man Group continues to redefine live entertainment through their combination of rhythmic artistry, groundbreaking technology and immersive audience interaction. The upcoming tour showcases over three decades of creative evolution, with the iconic trio continuing their legacy as innovators of experimental performance while consistently delivering their signature blend of musical innovation, visual spectacle and spontaneous humor that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.



Show times vary by venue, with many locations offering both matinee and evening performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit blueman.com or call 1.800.blueman

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

