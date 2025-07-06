Ben Folds Releases New Album with National Symphony Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Folds, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist, recently released a live album recorded with the National Symphony Orchestra. The project captures performances from his time as the Kennedy Center’s first-ever Artistic Advisor, a role he took on in 2017. The album, featuring a blend of Folds' well-known songs and newer compositions, includes collaborations with guest artists and highlights his long-running creative partnership with the orchestra.

The timing of the release is particularly notable, as it follows Folds' abrupt resignation from the Kennedy Center—a move made just as new leadership aligned with the Trump administration took over. The live album, viewed by some as a parting gesture, serves to preserve the artistic achievements of his tenure and the unique synergy developed with the NSO musicians.

Folds is now preparing to embark on a tour that will include performances with orchestras across the country, continuing the musical dialogue he fostered during his Kennedy Center role. Stops include collaborations with major symphonies in Colorado, Atlanta, and Louisville, as well as a return to Washington, D.C. for a special appearance. The tour and album together mark a significant moment in Folds' career, blending reflection, artistic integrity, and an ongoing commitment to creative exploration.

