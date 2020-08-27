'Be An #ArtsHero' Dedicates Labor Day as a Nationwide Day of Action: 'Arts Workers Unite'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

"Be An #ArtsHero," an intersectional grassroots campaign to get the U.S. Senate to pass emergency Arts relief, has dedicated Labor Day as a nationwide Day of Action called "Arts Workers Unite," calling for proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector.

Demonstrations: Across the country, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Arts Workers will assemble to call on their Senators to advocate for Arts & Culture Workers and institutions. The largest (socially-distanced and masked) demonstration will take place in Times Square, where Broadway luminaries will join. This event is endorsed by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Instagram Live: Arts Workers, institutions, and celebrities will call their Senators on Instagram Live.

"The Ghostlight Panel: Changing The Conversation About The Creative Economy": the day will culminate in a streamed panel of Arts Workers, Arts leaders, celebrities, and economists discussing the socioeconomic impact of the Arts & Culture sector in the United States.

Details:

Who: Arts Workers, Labor Leaders, Arts Organizations, Arts Advocacy Organizations, Arts Charities, Arts Business Leaders. Celebrity participants to be announced next week.

When: Be An #ArtsHero Labor Day of Action will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, starting at 8am.

Where:

Online: @BeAnArtsHero1 on Twitter; @BeAnArtsHero on Instagram and Facebook Live; BeAnArtsHero.com

Demonstration sites: Times Square, The Capitol Building in Washington D.C., in front of Senators' offices in all 50 states.







