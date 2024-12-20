Bard Dickson's LOVELY IDIOTS to Have Industry Reading in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright BRAD DICKSON in association with ï»¿Jay Michaels Global Communications llc will bring to New York an ï»¿industry presentation of Dickson's uproarious play.

A group of New York actors and producers gather for the funeral of a faded theatrical acting icon. Who ever knew that death could be so darn funny? LOVELY IDIOTS will be presented Thursday, April 3 at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios,

EMMY Award-winner, Brad Dickson is a former staff writer for The Tonight Show. He was a newspaper humor columnist back when newspapers were a thing. His essays have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Times Magazine and America Magazine. He's the co-author of two books that were published by Simon & Schuster. His plays have been produced at numerous theaters in New York City and throughout the rest of the country as well as in Canada.

