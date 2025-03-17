Asian American Theatre Artists Collective Launches Community Resource Directory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Asian American Theatre Artists Collective, founded by Christine Toy Johnson in 2023 as part of a Catalyst for Change Fellowship through the Dramatists Guild Foundation, is officially launching its new Community Resource Directory of AAPI professional theatre artists across all disciplines. AAPI theatre makers throughout the country have access to creating profile pages which are then publicly searchable by various skill sets, specialties and geographic locations and include audio and video work samples, photos, resumes, and contact information.

The community of artists included in the directory is comprised of writers, actors, directors, choreographers, music directors, designers, casting directors, musicians, dramaturgs, artistic directors, and independent producers with decades of experience between them and can be found at www.aatheatreartists.com

The Collective will also hold their first public convening on April 7 at the Dramatists Guild Foundation in New York City. Two panel discussions (to be live-streamed) will take place; the first will highlight AAPI Advocacy through discussions about the Asian American Performers Action Coalition's latest Visibility reports and Theatre Practices toolkit with Steering committee members Johnson, Pun Bandhu, Vichet Chum, Lipica Shah, and Nandita Shenoy, and the second will be in conversation with legal and creative voices about Strategizing Intentional Inclusion in a New Era with Thomas Carpenter (Carpenter Taylor Law Group), Rose Cuison-Villazor (Rutgers Law School), Niji Jain (AALDEF), and John Weidman (DLDF), moderated by Johnson. Space will be held for meeting and greeting between 3-5 pm. Seats are limited, and RSVPs are required for entry: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/asian-american-theatre-artists-collective-directory-launch-panels-tickets-1236742292489?aff=oddtdtcreator . For more information, please contact us at moongateink@gmail.com. There is no charge to attend in person or online.

