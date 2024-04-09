Asia Society Welcomes New President and CEO Dr. Kyung-wha Kang

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Dr. Kyung-wha Kang has officially assumed her role as President and CEO of Asia Society. In an introductory video message, Dr. Kang said she’s “excited and honored” to begin, adding that Asia Society’s mission is more important today than ever.



“The world is pivoting to Asia politically, culturally, economically, and Asia Society’s role is to make sense of it all – how the world is changing, what that means, and how to address the challenges and opportunities together. I’m honored to carry that mission forward through everything Asia Society does.”

Dr. Kyung-wha Kang begins her role leading Asia Society after a career as a diplomat, former UN official, and Korea’s first female Foreign Minister.

Dr. Kang will participate in her first Asia Society event on April 23, at 6pm ET, in New York City: The Future of Asia’s Infrastructure: A Conversation with AIIB President Jin Liqun.





