Apples and Oranges Arts' Champions Musical Development in 2022 with THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition







Apples and Orange Arts is currently accepting submissions for the Winter 2022 and Spring 2022 cohorts of THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition - an immersive virtual musical theatre development program geared towards developing and distributing musicals on stage and in mixed realities.

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, THEatre ACCELERATOR treats artists as founders, creating an opportunity to interact with experts in the storytelling, production, financing, distribution and business of show business.

In the New Reality Edition, storytellers explore how AR and VR can be used to help develop, rehearse and/or distribute their musicals. Teams receive technology to assist in their experimentation and investigation along with access to some of the top professionals in the emerging field today.

The two-week long program is conducted virtually, allowing artists from across the globe to participate, and culminates with "Sing Tank" where participants present their projects to theatre and tech industry veterans. Apples and Oranges Arts offers applicants two choices for class dates: Class 1 from February 14th - February 25th, 2022, or Class 2 from May 16th - May 27th, 2022.

Beginning with book, music, and lyrics, participants utilize lean development methods to grow their shows in a collaborative environment. Daily mentors, have included Kent Nicholson (Playwrights Horizons); Van Kaplan (Pittsburgh CLO); Deborah Barrera (Fire Mused Productions); Donna Lynn Hilton (Goodspeed Musicals); Paul Gordon (Writer / Composer); Jason Ma (Writer); Matt Conovor (Disney Parks Live Entertainment); Luke Rodehorst (Google);Shakina Nayfack (Musical Theatre Factory); Renee Kaplan (The Philanthropy Workshop); Jonathan Ledden (Bay Lake Ventures); Jim Scheinman (Maven Ventures); David Hornik (August Capital); Frank Kavanaugh (Fort Ashford Investments); Tyler Heaton (Spatial Media Instructor / Designer) among many others.

Apples and Oranges Arts underwrites all costs for the competitive THEatre ACCELERATOR program, making it free for all participants. Musical theatre writers, composers and lyricists with material and an interest in exploring their shows in new realities should have at least a completed first draft of script, score and music demos to be considered. Applications, as well as additional information about the program, can be found at http://nycoc.org/ta-vr/. Applications for both classes are due on January 7th, 2022.