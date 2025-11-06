Antwayn Hopper and More to Star in SLAP&TICKLE Reading at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SLAP&TICKLE, a new play by David James Parr (Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Finalist), directed by Chad Austin (Producing Artistic Director of Abingdon Theatre; Maybe Tomorrow) will have an industry reading at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Wednesday, November 12. The production is slated to open Off-Broadway in Spring 2026, featuring an ensemble cast of seven actors.

The reading lineup with casting by Karie Koppel - Koppel Casting includes: Dan Amboyer (Maybe Tomorrow; Younger); Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare); Antwayn Hopper (CATS: The Jellicle Ball; A Strange Loop); Pooya Mohseni (English); James Scully (Oh, Mary!); Wesley Taylor (Rock of Ages; The Addams Family); Matthew Wilkas (Gayby; So Help Me Todd).

Set in 2010 at The Sanctuary-the last standing gay bathhouse in New York City-SLAP&TICKLE is a darkly funny, thought-provoking theatrical experience that immerses audiences in the intertwined lives of a group of transgenerational queer characters on a journey of sexual awakening and self-discovery. From the raw intimacy of bathhouse culture to the rise of dating Apps, the play explores the queer community's evolving quest for connection, identity, and the timeless human need for belonging.

Honest, defiant, and celebratory, SLAP&TICKLE honors the battles fought for queer liberation and visibility-battles that are far from over. At a time when hard-won progress is under attack and queer lives are once again being canceled, this play isn't just relevant; it's necessary.





