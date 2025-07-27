American Actress Marlene Warfield Passes Away at the Age of 83

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marlene Warfield, the American actress renowned for her roles in Network, Maude, and The Great White Hope, passed away on April 6, 2025, at the age of 83. According to the Hollywood Reporter, her sister, Chequita Warfield, confirmed the news, noting that Marlene died in a Los Angeles hospital after a battle with lung cancer.

Born in 1941 in Queens, New York, Warfield had a prolific career spanning over four decades. She gained prominence for her powerful portrayal of Laureen Hobbs, a Black revolutionary, in Sidney Lumet’s 1976 film Network. On television, she was known for playing Victoria Butterfield, Bea Arthur’s housekeeper, in the final season of the sitcom Maude (1977–1978). Additionally, Warfield starred as Clara in the Broadway production of The Great White Hope, a role she reprised in the 1970 film adaptation.

Warfield's contributions to the arts were recognized with several accolades, including the Clarence Derwent Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut in 1969 and a Theatre World Award for her performance in The Great White Hope. She is survived by her son, Keith; her grandson, Demetrius; her sister, Chequita; and a cousin, percussionist Vivian Warfield.She was predeceased by her husband, William Horsey, in 1993, and her brother, Earl, in 2024.

Photo Credit: Chequita Warfield





