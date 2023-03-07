Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ambassador Theatre Group Announces Exclusive Partnership With J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Live

As creative collaborators and co-producers, ATG will help bring to the stage Abrams's unique producorial vision.

Mar. 07, 2023  


Ambassador Theatre Group has announced an exclusive three-year partnership with the newly formed Bad Robot Live, the theatre division of J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot Productions. As creative collaborators and co-producers, ATG will help bring to the stage Abrams's unique producorial vision - which has led to a string of genre-defining mega hits across film and television. The joint development arrangement will provide ATG with partnership opportunities on Bad Robot Live's current and future theatre projects, and give Bad Robot Live the opportunity to collaborate on those projects with ATG Productions, one of the world's leading producers of theatrical events with an extraordinary track record of successes, including the recent acclaimed productions of Cabaret, Cyrano, Plaza Suite, David Byrne's American Utopia, (and the upcoming Broadway versions of A Doll's House and Parade).

This announcement also marks the debut of Bad Robot Live, which has been developing a robust slate of new plays, musicals, and immersive events for theatrical audiences, including on Broadway and London's West End. Elizabeth Rothman, who joined Bad Robot Live from Manhattan Theatre Club, heads the new division.

"We have long sought to partner with the most innovative and imaginative forces to help create new content for the stage, and Bad Robot Live, under J.J. Abrams's visionary leadership, is a perfect match for our producing arm," ATG Group CEO Mark Cornell said in a statement. "Our goal is to collaborate with and empower their incredible team to support what they do so incredibly well: captivate global audiences."

"We couldn't feel luckier to be partnering with ATG. Their accomplishments, accolades, and stats speak for themselves, but what makes us most excited are the people. The chance to work alongside Mark Cornell, Kristin Caskey, Adam Speers and their talented team on creating riveting live entertainment is both humbling and genuinely thrilling," said J.J. Abrams, Bad Robot's Co-CEO.

The first joint project under the new ATG and Bad Robot Live agreement is Liz Kingsman's critically acclaimed solo show, One Woman Show, which recently enjoyed a sold out run at The Ambassadors Theatre and just received a 2023 Olivier Award Nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. One Woman Show was co-produced by Wessex Grove, ATG Productions, and Bad Robot Live who will be bringing the show to the US in 2023.

Bad Robot was formed by filmmaker J.J. Abrams in 2001. The company has produced television series such as "Alias", "Lost", "Fringe", "Person of Interest", "Westworld", "Castle Rock", "Lovecraft Country", and "Lisey's Story", feature films such as Super 8, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, the Star Trek, Mission: Impossible and Cloverfield franchises. In theatre, Abrams has co-produced The Play That Goes Wrong, The Magic Show That Goes Wrong, The Secret, and Oh God, A Show About Abortion.

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions is the award-winning producing and general management arm of the Ambassador Theatre Group. Recent, current and upcoming West End productions include: the seven-time Olivier Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring John McCrea and Aimee Lou Wood; Dear Evan Hansen; Pretty Woman The Musical; and The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson. Recent Broadway credits include: Plaza Suite starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick; Tony Award-winning David Byrne's American Utopia, Caroline, Or Change starring Sharon D. Clarke (Roundabout); American Buffalo starring Sam Rockwell; The Lehman Trilogy (Tony Award); Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston; Sea Wall/A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge; Burn This starring Adam Driver; Pretty Woman; the Tony award-winning Oslo; Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award); A Doll's House Part 2; and Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

Recent productions and co-productions include: Mad House starring David Harbour and Bill Pullman (West End); the Olivier Award-winning Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy (West End, Glasgow and Brooklyn) and The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke (West End) via The Jamie Lloyd Company; Fatal Attraction (UK Tour); 9 to 5 the Musical (West End and Australia); Ian McKellen On Stage (West End and 6 UK tours); Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston (West End); Touching The Void (West End); Ghost Stories (West End); Pinter at the Pinter Season (West End); King Lear starring Ian McKellen (West End); the Olivier Award-winning Caroline, or Change starring Sharon D. Clarke (West End); the Tony Award- winning Oslo (West End); Glengarry Glen Ross starring Christian Slater (West End and UK tour); Baskerville (Beijing and Nanjing, China); Abigail's Party (UK tour), Strangers on a Train (UK tour), Gaslight (UK tour), Buried Child starring Ed Harris (West End); Big Fish starring Kelsie Grammar (West End); Hamlet starring Andrew Scott (West End); The Maids (West End); The Homecoming (West End); Doctor Faustus starring Kit Harington (West End); Oresteia (West End); and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (West End and UK tour).





