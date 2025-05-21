Alliance For Jewish Theatre Launches Free Theatrical Resource Guide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Alliance for Jewish Theatre has announced the launch of "Jewish Theatrical Resources: A Guide for Theaters Producing Jewish Work". The guide is available for download for free at alljewishtheatre.org/resource-guide.

Developed by over 50 Jewish artists, casting directors, dramaturgs, development professionals, and artistic leaders across the field, this guide provides practical, real-world tools for anyone staging work with Jewish content.

"This guide has been in the works for a long time and is something our Members were hungry for," says AJT President Jesse Bernstein. "Even though Jewish stories are not uncommon on stages around the world, when non-Jewish theaters produce this work, there can be errors or uncertainty. This guide empowers theaters to produce these works through a spirit of deeper collaboration and understanding."

Playwright and AJT board member Ali Viterbi spearheaded the project. "Whether you're a producer, director, stage manager, marketer, or donor engagement lead, this resource is designed to support you," says Viterbi.

The guide is broken down into eight different areas including CASTING (best practices that honor identity and nuance), MARKETING (tips to avoid stereotypes and promote inclusion), DEVELOPMENT (fundraising strategies for engaging Jewish and non-Jewish funders), COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT (guidance for building trust with Jewish communities), REHEARSAL PROCESS (rehearsal room practices that support Jewish artists), and more.

"This guide is a free, evolving resource designed to support your work and grow with your feedback," says Bernstein. "We encourage everyone to read, share, or download it. AJT's goal is to ensure as many people as possible learn about this new resource and to make producing Jewish theater feel accessible and exciting."

Alliance for Jewish Theatres is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and the leading organization for Jewish theatre worldwide. AJT is made up of theatre-artists, theatres, and other people connected to theatre to promote the creation, presentation, and preservation of both traditional and non-traditional theatrical endeavors by, for, and about the Jewish experience. Its mission is to develop, innovate, promote, and preserve theatre with a Jewish sensibility.

