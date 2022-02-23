Actors Fund Announces Multiple, Affordable Housing Lotteries







The Actors Fund has just announced new rent-stabilized, upscale apartments for moderate and middle-income households along the waterfront in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Through the lottery, you can apply now for apartments that are affordable for eligible households with a combined annual income between $51,463-$192,400. With a rent stabilized lease, you'll see huge savings over time when compared to market rate rentals in the same buildings and also receive lots of perks.

These exquisite waterfront towers in Greenpoint and Mott Haven offer sweeping views from impressive floor to ceiling windows, high-end countertops and finishes, and in-home washer/dryers. *Community amenities include 24/7 Concierge, keyless entry, co-working lounge, fitness center/yoga studio, outdoor terrace with swimming pool and outdoor grilling stations, and much more. (*Additional Fees may apply for some amenities)

Sign up and the Brookfield team will reach out with details about how to apply to live lotteries or send alerts once more open.

To apply NOW and take advantage of rent savings and other incentives, create an account on NYC Housing Connect (Income eligibility and application deadlines vary across properties.) You can also join us for an informative webinar on how to successfully apply.

How to Apply to Brookfield Lotteries

RSVP via Eventbrite

This webinar will tell you everything you need to know about four Affordable Moderate to Middle-Income Properties with lotteries open or coming soon. Learn how to prepare a strong application and how to apply through NYC Housing Connect. We'll also discuss eligibility criteria, how to assess your income, and what the application process will look like. The webinar will be followed by a Q&A to answer all your questions.

Webinar Dates:

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3 pm ET

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 5 pm ET

Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8 pm ET

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 5 pm ET

Monday, April 4, 2022 at 8 pm ET

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11 am ET