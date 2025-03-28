Actors’ Equity Condemns EO Issued by Trump Undermining Collective Bargaining Rights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors’ Equity Association released the following statement from Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. in response to the executive order “Exclusions from the Federal Labor-Management Relations Program,” issued last night by President Trump:



“Donald Trump has now taken direct aim at working people by attacking the collective bargaining rights of our federal workforce in what’s being called the largest union-busting act of our lifetime, if not in history.



The workers targeted by this executive order are not only the indispensable pulse that keeps our country running, they are our friends, neighbors and colleagues. They’ve been on the front line of protecting our democracy, and their lawsuits against this administration have placed them in the crosshairs of political retribution.



This attack on workers is at its heart an escalation of the president’s attacks on free speech. These attacks aren’t going to stop federal workers, just as they aren’t going to stop Equity members or any other Americans who believe in the democratic values that our country – and our unions – are founded on. Equity joins workers across the labor movement in solidarity against this abuse of power, and we will continue to stand together to protect the rights of workers.”



