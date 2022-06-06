Actors' Equity Association Endorses Kevin Cahill for Assembly District 103







Actors' Equity Association announced that Equity's National Council has voted to endorse Kevin Cahill's campaign for Assembly. Cahill represents the 103rd Assembly District in Albany.

"During the pandemic, so many Equity members had their insurance put at risk because the industry shut down and they lost work," said Al Vincent, Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Kevin Cahill was a champion for arts workers whose health care was at risk, fighting to renew and expand the COBRA subsidy for arts workers in New York. He will help us fight to strengthen state arts programs so that when employers get state arts grants, arts workers receive fair pay and safe working conditions. He's a proven ally of arts workers.

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

