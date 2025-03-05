Actors’ Equity Association Comments on Reintroduction of the PRO Act

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors’ Equity Association issued a statement regarding the news that the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, has been re-introduced in Congress, now formally known as the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.



“Now, when workers’ rights in this country are under imminent threat, it is crucial that we finally pass the PRO Act. The National Labor Relations Act has shaped this country for the better for 90 years, and we have to shore it up,” said Al Vincent, Jr., executive director of Actors’ Equity Association. “Passing the PRO Act will also send a message from Congress that they care about the wellbeing of American workers. That includes the right to organize, to receive a living wage and to combat misclassification.”



The PRO Act includes several measures that fight back against union-busting tactics by employers and strengthens the National Labor Relations Act. For example, it prohibits the practice of some employers holding mandatory anti-organizing meetings for their staff and allows workers to file civil complaints against employers for violating their NLRB rights. The bill strengthens protections for workers who go on strike, and overrides so-called right-to-work laws.

Comments





