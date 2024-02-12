A3 Artists Agency Ceases Operations

'A3 will be ceasing its ongoing operations effective end of day Monday, February 12, 2024,' said COO Todd Quinn.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musica Photo 1 Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musical
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the List Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the List
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List
What Did Chita Rivera Think Was the Best Musical Number She Performed? Photo 4 What Did Chita Rivera Think Was the Best Musical Number She Performed?

A3 Artists Agency Ceases Operations


A3 Artists Agency has announced that it will be ceasing operations, Deadline reports.

Last week, an email went out to staff from A3 COO Todd Quinn stating, “After careful consideration and evaluation of our circumstances, we regret to announce that A3 will be ceasing its ongoing operations effective end of day Monday, February 12, 2024.”

Quinn went on to say, "This decision was not made lightly and comes after extensive analysis. Despite our best efforts, we find ourselves unable to continue operating in a sustainable manner."

Read the original story on Deadline.

About A3 Artists Agency

For more than 40 years, A3 Artists Agency has earned a reputation and garnered access to all the major players in the industry. With a new approach, the company works with clients across all departments to maximize their brands, exposure and income from all possible sources.

A3 Artists Agency was also the title sponsor of the Catalyst Content Festival in Duluth, MN in 2019. The festival celebrates diverse storytellers and brings together independent voices and next-generation content creators for career-changing collaboration.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
J. Jason Daunter & Judy Martel Elected to the Board of The Stage Managers Association Photo
J. Jason Daunter & Judy Martel Elected to the Board of The Stage Managers' Association Foundation

J. Jason Daunter of Anaheim, CA, and Judy Martel of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have been elected to the Board of The Stage Managers' Association Foundation.

2
Raymond O. Caldwell to Receive SDCF Zelda Fichandler Award Photo
Raymond O. Caldwell to Receive SDCF Zelda Fichandler Award

​Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has revealed the recipient and finalists for its annual Zelda Fichandler Award. Learn more about the recipient.

3
ACO and B&H Partner to Announce EarShot Publishing Photo
ACO and B&H Partner to Announce EarShot Publishing

The American Composers Orchestra (ACO) launches EarShot Publishing, a new music publishing initiative. Learn more about the initiative here!

4
KM Jones to Direct Industry Presentation of Clé Hollys Musical FOUR Photo
KM Jones to Direct Industry Presentation of Clé Holly's Musical FOUR

New York Arts Professional, KM Jones, will direct New York premiere of Clé Holly's musical, FOUR, as an industry presentation.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

J. Jason Daunter & Judy Martel Elected to the Board of The Stage Managers' Association FoundationJ. Jason Daunter & Judy Martel Elected to the Board of The Stage Managers' Association Foundation
Raymond O. Caldwell to Receive SDCF Zelda Fichandler AwardRaymond O. Caldwell to Receive SDCF Zelda Fichandler Award
ACO and B&H Partner to Announce EarShot PublishingACO and B&H Partner to Announce EarShot Publishing
KM Jones to Direct Industry Presentation of Clé Holly's Musical FOURKM Jones to Direct Industry Presentation of Clé Holly's Musical FOUR

Videos

Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
THE LION KING
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
SIX

Recommended For You