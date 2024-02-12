A3 Artists Agency Ceases Operations







A3 Artists Agency has announced that it will be ceasing operations, Deadline reports.

Last week, an email went out to staff from A3 COO Todd Quinn stating, “After careful consideration and evaluation of our circumstances, we regret to announce that A3 will be ceasing its ongoing operations effective end of day Monday, February 12, 2024.”

Quinn went on to say, "This decision was not made lightly and comes after extensive analysis. Despite our best efforts, we find ourselves unable to continue operating in a sustainable manner."

About A3 Artists Agency

For more than 40 years, A3 Artists Agency has earned a reputation and garnered access to all the major players in the industry. With a new approach, the company works with clients across all departments to maximize their brands, exposure and income from all possible sources.

A3 Artists Agency was also the title sponsor of the Catalyst Content Festival in Duluth, MN in 2019. The festival celebrates diverse storytellers and brings together independent voices and next-generation content creators for career-changing collaboration.





